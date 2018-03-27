EACC names most corrupt counties, ministries

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 14:51, Updated March 27th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3

EACC Chair Eliud Wabukala at a past event. (File, Standard)

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s Interior Ministry has been ranked as the most corrupt by a latest Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) report.

The survey by Eliud Wabukala-led commission also places the Traffic Department, Health Ministry, Immigration Department, Constituency Development Fund and Education Ministry among those with rampant corruption cases.

ALSO READ: Judges hit out at ministry over officials' involvement in questionable dealings

During the launch of EACC survey dubbed 2016 Corruption Index on Tuesday, Wabukala said the commission’s fight against corruption in Kenya was on course.

“The commission has so far recovered assets worth Ksh.6.7 billion and we are looking to return them to the rightful owners,” he said.

The Directorate of Land led by CS Farida Karoney which recently begun an initiative to digitise operations at its registries scored a corruption index of 1.4 per cent. The Kenya National and Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had 2.5 and 1.3 per cent respectively.

The report further reveals that you are likely to be asked a bribe in Murang’a, Trans-Nzoia and Mandera counties.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kirinyanga and Marsabit counties were also ranked highly in the corruption index survey with over 70 percent of their population admitting to giving bribes.

Lamu, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Kericho counties ranked the least with the report indicating that most graft cases in the counties are reported in public works, education, childcare and medical services areas, finance and procurement departments.