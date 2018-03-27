Tenders blamed for pedestrian deaths in Nairobi Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

EACC names most corrupt counties, ministries

By Mercy Asamba | Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 14:51, Updated March 27th 2018 at 15:20 GMT +3
EACC Chair Eliud Wabukala at a past event. (File, Standard)

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s Interior Ministry has been ranked as the most corrupt by a latest Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) report.

The survey by Eliud Wabukala-led commission also places the Traffic Department, Health Ministry, Immigration Department, Constituency Development Fund and Education Ministry among those with rampant corruption cases.

ALSO READ: Judges hit out at ministry over officials' involvement in questionable dealings

During the launch of EACC survey dubbed 2016 Corruption Index on Tuesday, Wabukala said the commission’s fight against corruption in Kenya was on course.

“The commission has so far recovered assets worth Ksh.6.7 billion and we are looking to return them to the rightful owners,” he said.

The Directorate of Land led by CS Farida Karoney which recently begun an initiative to digitise operations at its registries scored a corruption index of 1.4 per cent. The Kenya National and Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had 2.5 and 1.3 per cent respectively.

The report further reveals that you are likely to be asked a bribe in Murang’a, Trans-Nzoia and Mandera counties.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Kirinyanga and Marsabit counties were also ranked highly in the corruption index survey with over 70 percent of their population admitting to giving bribes.

Lamu, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Kericho counties ranked the least with the report indicating that most graft cases in the counties are reported in public works, education, childcare and medical services areas, finance and procurement departments.

RELATED TOPICS:
Fred Matiang’i’
EACC
Eliud Wabukala
Health Ministry

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Land registries closed to allow digital switch

Land registries closed to allow digital switch

Kisumu Assembly on the spot over missing Sh47m

Kisumu Assembly on the spot over missing Sh47m

EACC goes after small fish as looters roam

EACC goes after small fish as looters roam

EACC leaves big fish, goes after small fish

EACC leaves big fish, goes after small fish

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited