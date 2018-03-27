Man chops off estranged partner's wrist over love gone sour

| Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 26th 2018 at 22:27 GMT +3

Jane Wanjiku, 30, nursing injuries in hospital after she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend on March 21, 2018. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

A 30-year-old woman is nursing serious injuries after she was attacked by her estranged partner in Gichungu village, Maahi Mahiu, Nakuru County.

Jane Wanjiku, who is admitted to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, sustained cuts to her head and left hand.

Her right hand was chopped off during the brutal attack last Wednesday.

Wanjiku, a mother of three, cannot also move on her own after the attack, which has left her traumatised.

“I have severe headaches and my body shakes because of the attack that has left me helpless,” said Wanjiku unable to hold back tears.

Narrating her ordeal to The Standard at her hospital bed, she said she had gone to collect her wages from her employer when her estranged partner, a casual labourer, attacked her at around 8pm.

Wanjiku said the employer requested her to meet him at a petrol station in Maai Mahiu, but he did not have money with him.

They then walked together towards his home to collect the money.

Panga cuts

However, on their way, her assailant passed them without uttering a word.

After about two minutes, he resurfaced from behind and attacked both of them with a panga.

“My ex-boyfriend passed us and went to hide in the bush. While approaching my employer’s home, he came from behind and brutally attacked us,” she recalled.

She said the man first attacked her employer and when she screamed for help, he turned on her and began cutting her with the panga.

“I pleaded with him to spare me but he would hear none of it. He said his intention was to kill me,” she said.

The attack left both victims unconscious and were rushed to Naivasha hospital by police officers.

The employer was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

The nurse in charge of the Gender Based Violence and Recovery Centre, Teophila Murage, said the patient did not have social support and that quick investigations should be done by the police to ensure justice was done.

Naivasha OCPD Mr Samuel Waweru said the police were pursuing the suspect.