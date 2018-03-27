Man killed as he fights off rape attempt

Police are investigating an incident in which a man was killed as he fought off a friend who was alleged to have tried to rape him in Uthiru, Nairobi.
The victim was hit on the head with a metal rod and died in hospital hours later.
ALSO READ: Five shot in protests over girl’s death
His attacker had yet to be apprehended. The incident happened at the weekend when three men went to a house in the area.
According to Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed, one of the men demanded to sleep with one of his friends, who resisted his advances.