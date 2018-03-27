How county plans to use NYS buses Next Story
Man killed as he fights off rape attempt

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Tue, March 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 26th 2018 at 22:08 GMT +3
Police are investigating an incident in which a man was killed as he fought off a friend who was alleged to have tried to rape him in Uthiru, Nairobi.

The victim was hit on the head with a metal rod and died in hospital hours later.

His attacker had yet to be apprehended. The incident happened at the weekend when three men went to a house in the area.

According to Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed, one of the men demanded to sleep with one of his friends, who resisted his advances.

RELATED TOPICS:
rape case
killed
killing
murder.
uthiru rape
Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

