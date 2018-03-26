Jamil Abubakar, the man who tied the knot with daughter to Africa's richest man

Jamil Abubakar is now the envy of almost every man in Africa, or at least Nigeria.
Last week Friday, he tied the knot in a colorful wedding with the daughter of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, in one of the most prized weddings of the year.
But who is Jamil Abubakar?
Abubakar is the first son to Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar. He is a pilot by profession, working with the IRS Airline.
His profound eye for all things expensive has seen him dine with the who is who not only in Nigeria but also Africa and beyond.
The rich pilot has an unending love for fast cars and boasts of a wristwatch collection.
Last week’s wedding was graced by the VVIP guests among them Bill Gates, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari Aisha Buhari, top politicians and various business moguls.
See more pictures from their wedding below.