Author Grace Ogot churns more books, even in death Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Arts & Culture

Jamil Abubakar - The man who married Aliko Dangote's daughter (PHOTOS)

By Standard Reporter | Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 14:08, Updated March 26th 2018 at 17:06 GMT +3
Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar during their wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamil Abubakar is the envy of almost every man in Africa, or at least in Nigeria.

On Friday 23 March 2018, he married the daughter of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, in one of the most talked about weddings of the year - for now - until the Royal wedding planned for May 19, 2018. 

The bride and groom. The wedding attended by the richest men and women in the world was held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.  [Photo: Courtesy]

So who is Jamil Abubakar?

Abubakar is the first son of Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar. He is a pilot by profession, working with the IRS Airline.

Abubakar is a pilot at IRS Airline [Photo: Courtesy]

His profound eye for all things expensive has seen him dine with the who is who not only in Nigeria but also Africa and beyond. He loves fast cars and boasts of a wristwatch collection.

Jamil’s wristwatches collection. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

A collection of some of the fast-rides he owns. [Photo: Courtesy]

Last week’s wedding was graced by the VVIP guests among them Bill Gates, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari  Aisha Buhari, top politicians and various business moguls.

See more pictures from their wedding below.

Fatima and her groom cutting their wedding cake. [Photo: Courtesy]
When two rich men meet - Bill Gates and Aliko Dangote. [Photo: Courtesy]
RELATED TOPICS:
jamil abubakar
fatima dangote's wedding
aliko dangote
africa's richest man
fatima weds jamil
bill gates

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts & Culture

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited