Jamil Abubakar - The man who married Aliko Dangote's daughter (PHOTOS)

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 14:08, Updated March 26th 2018 at 17:06 GMT +3

Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar during their wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria. [Photo: Courtesy]

Jamil Abubakar is the envy of almost every man in Africa, or at least in Nigeria.

On Friday 23 March 2018, he married the daughter of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, in one of the most talked about weddings of the year - for now - until the Royal wedding planned for May 19, 2018. The bride and groom. The wedding attended by the richest men and women in the world was held at Eko Hotel, Lagos. [Photo: Courtesy]

So who is Jamil Abubakar?

Abubakar is the first son of Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar. He is a pilot by profession, working with the IRS Airline. Abubakar is a pilot at IRS Airline [Photo: Courtesy]

His profound eye for all things expensive has seen him dine with the who is who not only in Nigeria but also Africa and beyond. He loves fast cars and boasts of a wristwatch collection. Jamil’s wristwatches collection. [Photo: Courtesy]

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

A collection of some of the fast-rides he owns. [Photo: Courtesy]

Last week’s wedding was graced by the VVIP guests among them Bill Gates, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari Aisha Buhari, top politicians and various business moguls.