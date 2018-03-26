Jamil Abubakar - The man who married Aliko Dangote's daughter (PHOTOS)

Jamil Abubakar is the envy of almost every man in Africa, or at least in Nigeria.
On Friday 23 March 2018, he married the daughter of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, in one of the most talked about weddings of the year - for now - until the Royal wedding planned for May 19, 2018.
So who is Jamil Abubakar?
Abubakar is the first son of Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar. He is a pilot by profession, working with the IRS Airline.
His profound eye for all things expensive has seen him dine with the who is who not only in Nigeria but also Africa and beyond. He loves fast cars and boasts of a wristwatch collection.
Last week’s wedding was graced by the VVIP guests among them Bill Gates, Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari Aisha Buhari, top politicians and various business moguls.
See more pictures from their wedding below.