Opposition coalition sharply divided over alleged betrayal

Opposition chief Raila Odinga Photo:Courtesy

Opposition chief Raila Odinga has told critics off regarding his deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leader said the rapprochement was for the good of the country.

Raila said the agreement was not about Jubilee Party or NASA but a deliberate effort to unite the country after divisive elections.

He said the country had held elections since independence but things had remained the same, with Kenyans killing each other every electioneering period.

Raila said his move was tactical and aimed at fixing problems that refused to go away through the ballot.

“Elections come and go. We have had elections yet things are not working. Kenyans are divided. Kenyans are killing each other. We have to look back to find out where the rain began to beat us,” he said.

“What is on the lips of most people is the handshake. Some are saying Raila has come to divide Jubilee; Raila has joined Jubilee as a partner. It is natural for people to have their own opinion and they are entitled to it,” he said at a church in Rongai yesterday.

His remarks came against the backdrop of intense squabbles in the Opposition coalition over the March 9 handshake between Raila and the President.

Raila, who was accompanied by businessman George Muhoho, compared his handshake with Uhuru to the late South African President Nelson Mandera’s when he decided to work with Frederik de Klerk, after he was freed from prison.

“US President Donald Trump is also planning to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Why should it be a crime for Raila to have talks with Uhuru for the sake of Kenya?” he said.

“We want to build a new Kenya where ethnicity is not a curse. We have a country where when you go for an interview, you know whether you will have the job or not by saying your name. We have agreed by coming together, we can fix these problems.”

Raila's remarks appeared to target his NASA co-principals, who have declared war against him for " betraying" them.