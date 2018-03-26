They appealed to Ministry of Education to take necessary action

| Published Mon, March 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 18:51 GMT +3

Murang'a High School students

Murang'a High School has reportedly asked parents to contribute Sh40,000 each towards construction of a swimming pool and purchase of a bus.

The move has created much discontent among parents some of whom have vowed not to contribute towards the projects.

The Standard has learnt the school hopes to raise Sh45 million from parents ahead of a harambee slated for April 6.

Some of the parents claimed those unable to raise the money had been summoned by the school.

A source said parents have been meeting at the school throughout the week where the management has been pressing them to pay the money.

The parents said they were not consulted when the decision was reached. They appealed to the Ministry of Education to investigate the school and take necessary action.

"The school has been asking us to pay extra money each year... money that is not in the fee structure released by the ministry. This is a punishment to parents who are already struggling to keep their children in school," said one of the parents, who did not wish to be named.

The principal, Willy Kuria, admitted the parents had been given a target they must raise ahead of the harambee.

"We have only summoned those who had not returned cards they were given to help collect money from the public," said Mr Kuria.

The principal denied claims parents were being forced to give the money.

Murang'a East director of education Richard Ng'ang'a said: "My office is yet to receive any complaint. Anyone with a problem should come to my office for assistance.