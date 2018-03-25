Wetang’ula to Raila: No thank you, keep the Senate position

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 16:00, Updated March 25th 2018 at 16:12 GMT +3

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has turned around his warning that NASA’s divorce was going to be “messy and noisy”.

The Ford-K party leader today said that he is no longer interested in anything ODM has to offer whilst declining an invite by the party’s senators to a two-week retreat.

ALSO READ: Mudavadi's bitter pill for Raila

“I shall and will not participate in that retreat. I will not even if offered by ODM, take up the seat of minority leader in Senate,” an emotive Wetang’ula said.

This follows recent moves by ODM party leader Raila to work together with the ruling Jubilee party and party members to oust Wetang’ula off the position of Senate Minority Leader.

In what he termed as betrayal to NASA followers, Wetang’ula likened the current state of affairs to a sheep crying wolf but ends up being eaten by the shepherd.

“In 2017, my brother Mudavadi and I supported Raila unconditionally for the presidency,” he said adding that the resources, political elites and energy they volunteered were all taken for granted.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Following last week’s meeting on Thursday, it was agreed that NASA senators would hold a fourteen-day retreat to deliberate on the fate of Moses Wetang’ula as the Senate minority leader.

To which the Ford-K leader answered “What is there to discuss?” seeing as the senators had humiliated and embarrassed him enough.

He was also quick to note that he did not bargain for the position of minority leader since he was the only principal in the Senate, it was agreed that he would continue in the synergy after the 2017 General Election.

ANC’s Mudavadi on his part had earlier said that they were now focused on producing one candidate for the 2022 presidency. “Every election year, they say our disunity is the one that robs us of victory when many people want to contest for the presidency. And we have been the losers. We want to talk and agree while it is still early so that come 2022, we have a single candidate.”

ALSO READ: Raila fails to save Wetang'ula

Wetang’ula who was speaking at the Bungoma Members Club earlier today, has since promised a bruising political battle in 2022, adding that the people of Bungoma and Busia deserve better.

He was in the company of Nasa Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi who is on a three-day tour of the Western region, his first public rally since the August 8 elections.