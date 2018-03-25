We are going to register NASA as a political party, says Kalonzo

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 12:53, Updated March 25th 2018 at 13:08 GMT +3

From left, Siaya senator James Orengo, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula converse after addressing the press at Sarova Panafric Hotel. [Photo by Edward Kiplimo/Standard]

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka wants the National Super Alliance (NASA) registered as a political party.

Speaking during a thanks giving ceremony of the Machakos Women Representative Joyce Kamene at Wamunyu ABC primary school in Machakos County, Mr. Musyoka said that history could repeat itself as when they registered Narc as a political party without dissolving LDP and NAK.

“The time has now come to register NASA as a political party without dissolving Wiper, ODM, ANC and Ford Kenya,” he said.

Mr. Musyoka argued that the reason of ousting Wetang’ula was frivolous, given that in the senate he maintained that there was no ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya.

“If today at the senate level there was NASA and not ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya, my brother Mr. Wetangula would not be bothered,” he said.

He added that they have made their position clear as a summit that their choice is Mr. Wetang’ula.

“I know right now there is a lot of bitterness, a lot of suspicion and I will do as much as I can to hold us together. I want to tell Kenyans that you cannot see the fate of Wetangula,” Kalonzo said.

Mr. Musyoka encouraged an all-inclusive dialogue saying that they will have the 47 counties standing in agreement to actualize the journey to “Canaan”.

“The real agenda is coming and that is what Kenya should look forward to,” he said.

Kiminini Mp Chris Wamalwa seconded the all-inclusive dialogue fronted by his party leader by saying that Kalonzo and the other NASA principals should meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ceremony was also graced by Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Kitui Women Representative Irene Kasalu, Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo, Former Machakos County Women Representative Dr. Susan Musyoka and some Machakos County MCA’s.