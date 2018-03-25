Nakuru's matatu hostesses brings sanity and beauty to chaotic industry

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 09:47, Updated March 25th 2018 at 09:53 GMT +3

Customer care attendants at the Nakuru Prestige Shuttles offices on March 22. [Harun Wathari, Standard]

The matatu industry is known for chaos. But Prestige Shuttles staff in Nakuru are changing this. With crew of customer care desk comprising women, the operator is redefining the sub-sector.

Clad in red dresses and headgear mimicking air hostesses, young and educated women are seeking to make the chaotic matatu industry appealing to passengers.

Alice Wanjiku, a teacher, who is a hostess reports to work as early as 3am ready for another interactive day with travelers from different parts of the country.

“Our job starts at 3:30am when travelers start booking for the early departures until 9pm. We try our best to give the industry a good reputation that was lost long ago due poor customer service,” she says.

After receiving passengers, Ms Wanjiki and her colleagues assist them with their luggage and ensure it is tucked in the luggage compartment. She also ensures all travelers belt up. The hostesses give a word of encouragement to the passengers and offer prayers before the journey begins.

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen. My name is Alice and Peter we will be your driver for the journey. Kindly ensure you have fastened your safety belts. I wish you a safe journey and feel free to consult the driver for any assistance along the way,” Alice remarks.

Her joy is drawn from the satisfaction clients get from the services they offer.

“Though the job comes with its own challenges I feel fulfilled when the clients are comfortable and happy. I find it more enjoyable and satisfying than teaching which is my profession,” says Wanjiku.

Elizabeth Wafula, who studied procurement, said although working as a female tout came with disdain from a section of the society, many have come to appreciate her for the transformation she has brought to the sector.

“Many asked me why I work as a makanga (tout) despite my level of education and gender. Today, they hold me in high esteem,” says Ms Wafula.

Grace Njoki, an ICT specialist, never thought she would find herself in the transport sector.

Ms Njoki explains that many who are yet to experience their service, approach them with a mindset of the matatu madness.

Prestige Shuttles Director Stephen Muli says transforming service delivery in the sub-sector requires all stakeholders to work with professionals.

“For a long time the public transport sector has been left to be run by people who have nowhere else to go for employment. If we all drive the sector with professionalism it will be a major wealth and jobs creation enterprise,” adds Mr Muli.