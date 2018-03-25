DP Ruto’s charm offensive in Central leave many guessing

| Published Sun, March 25th 2018 at 09:34, Updated March 25th 2018 at 09:38 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto when he arrived for a thanksgiving ceremony at Mulathankari Secondary School in Imenti North. [File, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has been on a charm offensive in Mt Kenya region leaving many guessing on the real intent and timing.

Ruto met legislators from Kiambu, Nyeri and Meru to reportedly discuss development issues.

Ruto first met Nyeri MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni) County MP Rahab Mukami, MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Anthony Kiai (Mukurweini) and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya) at his Karen office in Nairobi. He later held a meeting with Murang’a legislators within a span of a week last month.

A fortnight ago, it was the turn of Meru MPs to meet the DP. Those in attendance were MPs Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), Kirima Nguchine (Central Imenti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West), Kathuri Murungi (South Imenti) Josphat Gichunge (Tigania East), Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central) and Senator Mithika Linturi.

This comes against the backdrop of the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga and silent opposition to the DP’s 2022 candidacy from a section of leaders.

South Imenti MP Kathuri Murungi said Ruto’s meetings have been on development issues including construction of roads, water projects, power connections, proposed new universities, and security along the Isiolo border among other issues.

“He informed us that the Government is moving with speed to fulfill all promises made during the last five years,” said the MP, disclosing that he (Murungi) had requested for the speedy conclusion of the tender for pending roads including the KK-Mworoga-Nkachie and Kanyakine-Mitunguu roads.

Political support

“I also requested support to construct additional accommodation facilities at our national schools - St Marys Girls, Igoji – and invited the DP to open the Mitunguu Technical Institute to give it a national outlook,” said the MP.

North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood concurred with Mr Murungi saying the discussions primarily focused on development agenda. However, he added that there is nothing wrong with talking politics since Jubilee was focused on Ruto as its 2022 candidate.

“We welcome talks with Raila to implement the Jubilee agenda but our candidate in 2022 will be Ruto come rain or sunshine,” said Mr Dawood.

Recent events point to moves to solidify Ruto’s 2022 candidature and political support in the region.

Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki appears to have expressed the panic in the Ruto circle when he publicly warned Kenyatta to be wary of the political pact with Raila citing disintegration of Kanu at the turn of the century after the opposition leader joined the then ruling party after folding his National Development.

James Mithika, a key Meru pointman of the DP, said there was need to rethink the Jubilee political alignments after the surprise Raila move.

“When Raila was in opposition, we had an edge because he was contained in his eroded territory,” said Mr Mithika. “Now Raila is likely to not only reclaim the lost territories but also start expanding his support in non-traditional areas like Mt Kenya and be more lethal to Ruto in 2022.”

Other than the Kenyatta-Raila dalliance which has unsettled the Ruto camp, efforts being quietly spearheaded by a third term legislator to mobilise for Kanu’s Gideon Moi especially in Meru County, are raising eyebrows.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who incidentally was absent when the DP met Nyeri MPs in February, has publicly warned Ruto that he will not get the Mt Kenya votes on a silver platter.

“There is no need to discuss politics, the DP was categorical that we should stop succession politics and focus on development,” Mr Kega said.