Family shocked over reports that their son killed an 81-year-old at a Texas Elderly Home

Billy Chemirmir from Kabonyony Village in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County. [Photo: Courtesy]

A family in Kabonyony village, Eldama Ravine in Baringo, is shocked over reports that their son Billy Chemirmir killed an 81-year-old granny at a Texas home for the elderly in the US.

“We have seen and heard news going around about Billy. We are yet to confirm from his sister in the United States,” said one close relative.

The news hit the family at a time when relatives are holding meetings to plan for burial of Roy, Billy’s brother, who died in the US last week after a short illness.

Billy, 45, allegedly left his home about 20 years ago for the US following an invite by his sister. While in the US he secured a job as a home healthcare nurse.

Reports by US channel Fox4 indicated that the man is accused of smothering the Texas woman to death. It is reported that he is also in the US illegally.

The American police say the man may be linked to other home healthcare-related deaths.

Make-up smeared

The man, according to reports by Fox4, was arrested last Tuesday after Lu Thi Harris was found dead from homicidal violence in her Dallas Home. The woman allegedly was found with a pillow near her and her make-up smeared on it.

In the report authorities are looking into Billy’s medical background and Dallas Police will analyse 750 unattended elderly female deaths in the area since 2010 to see if he is connected to any of them.

The man is currently being held in in Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Records show Billy is in the US illegally and has an immigration hold on him, according to Fox 4.

In 2016, he was accused of posing as an employee at a retirement community in Dallas.