When Jubilee abandoned me, Raila helped me get a job, says Jirongo

Former Presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo. He now claims Jubilee Government abandoned him during state appointments. [File, Standard]

Former Presidential candidate Cyrus Jirongo has revealed how opposition leader Raila Odinga rescued him from poverty and joblessness after allegedly being abandoned by the Jubilee Government.

Speaking during the burial of Julia Amayo, widow of former Karachuonyo MP Okiki Amayo at Kakdhimu village in Karachuonyo Constituency on Friday, Jirongo claimed senior Jubilee officials abandoned him as they dished out state jobs.

"The top Jubilee leadership had abandoned me hence I had to share my problems with Raila who helped me get a job in Tanzania," Jirongo said.

He revealed that he and Raila flew with him to Tanzania where the NASA leader introduced him to the country's President John Magufuli.

"Raila is the one who introduced me to Tanzanian President and the country's Prime Minister who later gave me a job. I now leave comfortably and shall continue being close to the Luo community," said Jirongo.

Mr Jirongo, a former high flying Cabinet Minister and a time powerful chairman of the now defunct Youth for Kanu 92, however did not disclose the nature of job he was given by President Magufuli.

Jirongo praised Raila for signing the recent truce with President Kenyatta.

"The pact means well for peaceful co-existence of Kenyans and I support it," said Jirongo.

He called on politicians in Jubilee and NASA coalition to respect the pact and support it.

"Kenyans owe Raila respect because he showed true statesmanship by prioritizing interest of this country to hold the dialogue with President Kenyatta," he added.

Former Rangwe MP and Chairman of the Kenya Diaspora Alliance Shem Ochuodho also hailed the pact between the two leaders but asked them to use it to unite the country.

"Let the dialogue between Raila and Kenyatta go beyond a mere handshake so that it benefits Kenyans," Dr Ochuodho said.

He urged politicians in the country to shun divisive talks and join the two leaders in reconciling the country after being polarized by the last General election

"Politicians in the country now make concerted efforts in enhancing unity of our communities,” he added.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti, area MP Adipo Okuome and politician Philip Okundi hailed the family for producing leaders who have served this country in prominent positions.

The Governor used the opportunity to assure area residents that his Government is committed to solving water problems in the area.

“A project is underway to help address perennial water shortage in West Karachuonyo is solved,” said Awiti.

