German MP Gregor Gysi asks Kenya to guarantee Miguna's safety

| Published Fri, March 23rd 2018 at 13:18, Updated March 23rd 2018 at 13:36 GMT +3

Miguna Miguna’s meeting with foreign committee members of the German Parliament on March 22, 2018. [Courtesy]

A German MP has asked the Government of Kenya t to guarantee lawyer Miguna Miguna's safety when he flies back into the country on March 27, 2018.

In a letter to Kenya's Ambassador to Germany, Joseph Magut, Dr Gregor Gysi, a member of the German parliamentary group called Die Linke, says Dr Miguna is concerned that his safety in Kenya cannot be guaranteed.

He further asks the Government to treat the Dr Miguna in accordance with human rights as he has a right to live in Kenya.

"Recently I had a conversation with the opposition politician of your country, Dr Miguna Miguna. He was induced to leave his country on February 6, 2018. He is now determined to return to Kenya on March 27, 2018, whose state citizen he is.

"He and his friends are worried that his safety in Kenya could not be guaranteed. That is why I ask you in this letter to do everything possible to ensure that it is treated in accordance with human rights and has a chance to live freely in Kenya," Dr Gysi says in the letter dated March 21, 2018.

Miguna got a reprieve on February 15, 2018 after High Court declared the decision to deport him as illegal.

In his ruling, Judge Luka Kimaru said that at the time the fiery lawyer was deported, IG Joseph Boinnet and DCI George Kinoti were in contempt of court orders.

He also ordered the Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa to surrender his revoked passport to the court.

On February 12, 2018 Miguna filed a suit at the High Court through veteran counsel John Khaminwa seeking to quash the deportation orders and reinstate his citizenship.

The case filed under a certificate of urgency listed seven respondents among them Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, Attorney General and officer in charge of flying squad Said Kiprotich.

Miguna welcomed the court ruling saying NRM and patriotic Kenyans would use the Constitution in fighting against injustices.

Miguna was deported aboard a KLM flight on the night of February 6, 2018 over what the Government termed as violation of the provisions of section 33(1) and 43(1) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mwenda Njoka claimed Miguna lost citizenship when he acquired a Canadian passport in 1988 after his application for a Kenyan one was denied on September 12, 1987.