IEBC chair Chebukati rules out possibility of creating more constituencies

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati has ruled out the possibility of creating more constituencies. (File, Standard)

The Independent and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has ruled out the possibility of creating more constituencies before the population census next year.

Chebukati, who was on a tour of the Nyeri County IEBC offices, said the Commission would wait for the National Population Census and also consult the leaders and public on the demarcation of constituencies.

“We shall have to wait for the 2019 population census which will then inform us on the way forward concerning the splitting of constituencies and wards,” he noted.

Some legislators have proposed the splitting of constituencies such as Kieni and Mathira in Nyeri County - which have high populations into two smaller constituencies.

But the poll boss chair said such proposals for boundary reviews would only be considered once the census was complete.

He noted the review on boundaries was to ensure fair representation for people in the area and to ease the management and administration of affairs.

During his visit to Nyeri County, he assured Kenyans that the commission would engage more with the public by strengthening and supporting the county IEBC offices.

“The IEBC will be undertaking various activities which will include the post elections evaluation on ways to improve the civic engagement with the commission,” Chebukati noted.

Chebukati said the IEBC was ready to hold the Ruguru Ward by Election on April 18.

The seat fell vacant on December 12, 2017 after the sudden death of Member of County Assembly Peter Weru.

He said the Commission would continue to work to meet its mandate aside from elections.

“As a commission we have a mandate concerning boundaries and also to update the voters register, so the work of the commission continues beyond the general elections,” He insisted.

Nyeri County is the 14th county IEBC Chair has visited as he embarks on a tour of all 47 counties to discuss the challenges facing the staff of the commission.

“These meetings with IEBC staff in the counties are to also listen to the staff on the challenges they have and also ensure that we effectively devolve the commission to serve the 47 counties,” Chebukati said.