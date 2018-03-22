Co-wives dig two graves at funeral to bury one husband

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 17:27, Updated March 22nd 2018 at 17:37 GMT +3

The funeral ceremony for the late Joshua Ouya Omuganda in Butsotso Central Ward in Lurambi Kakamega County dramatically turned into theatrics last weekend as two widows held parallel burials in the same compound.

The drama took place at Shikhoni village in Lurambi before high end politicians and respected friends of the deceased.

The young wife to the deceased, Linet Washiali, agued her case in court and was given orders to bury her late husband who died on 1st January this year.

On the other hand, the first wife, Mary Rapando appeared to have been rendered helpless once court orders were issued against her.

Even though she accepted the court’s judgment made after the body stayed in the morgue for two months over the burial dispute, Mrs. Rapando believes that her co-wife’s relation to a senior politician from western Kenya played a role.

Having been left with no alternative, she resorted to bury her own version of her late huband-banana stalk-after elders backed her.

When time for burying the body came, she together with her sympathizers carried the banana stalk to a site where she had dug a grave while the younger family took the body to another grave.

“I know God is with me. I loved my husband and traditionally as the first wife I am the one supposed to bury him but because everything has turned against me, I have nothing to do because the other one (co-wife) has robbed my husband’s body,” she said during the service.

Linet Washiali on the other hand thanked the judiciary for listening to her argument and finnaly giving her right to bury the deceased.

“He was mine and no one could rob him from me even in his death,” she told mourners who cheered as some jeered.

The burial service was attended by high profile personalities from the region among them Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali. Other leaders were Hon. Omboko Milemba Emuhaya MP, Hon Ayub Savula Lugari MP and Hon. Alfred Agoi from Sabatia.

Oparanya while addressing mourners asked the warring families to put aside their differences so that the deceased could be accorded a befitting send off.

“I urge this family to remain together so that my late friend can rest in peace. If there is any misunderstanding between those left behind, kindly sit together and solve the issue,” he said.

Neighbors say the late politician had vast resources and investments which the two families have been fighting for since his death early this year. Wielding the burial permit would be as good as wielding the knife to cut the wealth of the deceased, it appears.