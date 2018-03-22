Raila calls crisis meeting as ODM plots another onslaught against Ford Kenya

| Published Thu, March 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 21st 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (left). [File, Standard]

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has summoned National Super Alliance (NASA) senators for a meeting this tomorrow over the ouster of his co-principal Moses Wetang'ula which has tested the coalition's unity.

Tommorow’s parliamentary group meeting is yet another effort by Raila to save Wetang’ula who was toppled as the Senate Minority Leader and replaced by Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) Siaya Senator James Orengo.

NASA senators on Tuesday defied their principals and unanimously voted for Mr Orengo, sparking angry reactions from affiliate parties Ford Kenya, ANC and Wiper.

The coup against the Bungoma senator has threatened the coalition which brings together Raila (ODM), Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress).

It has emerged that ODM legislators were hatching a plot to remove Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford Kenya) as Deputy National Assembly Minority Whip.

“It is matter of time before Wamalwa is ejected like his party boss. We are watching keenly how he reacts to Wetang’ula ouster before we strike,” a senior ODM member said.

But the MP said he was unaware of any move to dislodge him. “I cannot comment on what I am not aware of. As of now that remains rumours,” Wamalwa said.

Wetang'ula declined to comment on the planned meeting, as it remained unclear whether Kalonzo and Mudavadi would attend.

But in a meeting with about 10 Bungoma Members of County Assembly in Parliament Buildings today, Wetang'ula described the Tuesday coup as ill-advised and one that could have far-reaching political ramifications in the coalition.

“I cannot be wished away in NASA. I was never invited to the coalition…I am an equal partner,” said Wetangúla.

Kalonzo urged Orengo to step down for the sake of the coalition’s unity.

"We don't have to get to that. I want to call upon my friend Jim Orengo to decline this nomination so that he doesn't go down as the person who collapsed NASA," Kalonzo said.

Addressing journalists, Ford Kenya MP Vincent Mogaka (West Mugirango) told Raila to prevail upon Orengo to decline the appointment so that Wetang’ula can be reinstated.

Mogaka said: “As Ford Kenya party, we are seriously considering our union with ODM. We saw this coming when Raila went to Uhuru Park to be sworn in without involving the other players.”

He blamed ODM over the current squabbles in NASA and asked the party to give the others space, if it is no longer interested in the coalition.

But some of the senators have vowed they will not reconsider their decision to kick out Wetang'ula.

“The matter on leadership is a done and dusted deal. We will attend the (today's) meeting to discuss other coalition matters,” said a legislator, who sought anonymity.

Orengo said NASA senators chose him to replace Wetang'ula because of his hard work and commitment in serving the alliance.

"I never campaigned to replace Wetang'ula. It is also not true that NASA will break up if I accept the post. It is the senators who decided to reward my hard work for Kenyans,” said Orengo.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Orengo said his work in NASA speaks for itself. "When our people died, who was there?....just look at the pictures and you will know who stood by the people,...at least Passaris (Esther) was there.... We need to be honest" ODM's commitment was evident.

He added: "There were more senior politicians in the Senate than me but the senators still settled on me."

Another senator said: “Wetangula’s removal is a fait accompli and we are not going to revisit it when we meet tomorrow.”

It has also emerged that Wetang’ula was happy after Raila ordered NASA chief officer to write to Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Monday communicating the Summit’s resolution to reinstate him.

He had hoped that Raila’s influence would prevail and have Senate Minority Whip Mutula Kilonzo Jr decline to submit the resolution to Lusaka.

But Kilonzo is understood to have told Wetang’ula that he had no option but to submit the minutes and resolutions that consequently overrode the principals’ letter to the House.

While appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Orengo hinted at a possible comeback of Wetang’ula after he said the matter would be discussed in today’s meeting.

The close Raila ally told the TV host not to refer to him as the Senate Minority until tomorrow’s meeting makes final decision.

“Before I sit on the seat, I have to give space to the principals to go through what has taken place,” he said.

He denied claims of using the current wrangles in the coalition to take up the seat, explaining that the decision was reached by the senators themselves.

“We are not going against the organs of the coalitions and are working on the fault lines that might be existing in the union,” Orengo said. [Geoffrey Mosoku, Moses Nyamori and John Oywa]