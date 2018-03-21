Governor Joho says 2017 PEV victims should be compensated under Uhuru- Raila pact

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 00:06, Updated March 21st 2018 at 00:09 GMT +3

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has called for compensation of families that lost their loved ones in election-related killings last year.

Mr Joho called on the national government to act fast to compensate residents, terming it an important step in reconciliation efforts.

Local activists have claimed up to 92 people were killed and 86 others sexually assaulted, figures the police have disputed.

"I am committed to seeing families that lost their kin compensated. This issue is close to my heart," Joho said yesterday.

This came a local leaders backed the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Ali Mbogo (Kisauni), Jones Mlolwa (Voi) and Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi) said they supported the pact.

Joho's allies, including Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir, Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe) have also backed the truce.

Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi have not publicly supported the pact.