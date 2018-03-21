National Assembly Committee told how VIPs have been conned in cyber bullying racket

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 21st 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege during a past press conference. [BONIFACE GIKANDI, STANDARD]

In summary Legislators accuse DCI of laxity in arresting criminals even after crimes are reported

Criminals are creating M-Pesa accounts in the names of VIPs, which they use to ask for money

Cabinet secretaries and legislators have lost money to criminals through fake M-Pesa accounts, the National Assembly Committee on Security and National Administration was told on Tuesday.

The criminals allegedly send distress messages in the names of VIPs to raise funds.

The committee heard that the con men pretend to be in a financial fix and ask the VIPs for assistance. Apparently touched by the messages, the victims respond by sending huge sums of money via M-Pesa.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege accused the police of failing to apprehend a criminal who stole money in her name even after they were given his personal details.

She recounted how the con man impersonated her and sent messages to three CSs and legislators at night saying she needed cash urgently.

“Those who sent the money saw that the M-Pesa number had been registered under Sabina Wanjiku Chege. That is why they did not suspect anything. It wasn't until former MP Jakoyo Midiwo asked me about it the following day that I learnt of it. Many other people had been sent the same message,” Ms Chege said.

The MP said no action had been taken even after she reported the matter to the police and Safaricom.

Chief architect

“As late as yesterday, the chief architect of this racket was still using this number. It is only today that I have realised he is no longer online. Many MPs have also reported the matter but there has been no arrest,” she said.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, CSs Eugene Wamalwa, Peter Munya and Margaret Kobia, and several MPs and senators have fallen victim to the racket.

The committee heard that Mr Muturi lost Sh300,000 after a con man impersonated an MP supposedly in need of help to buy medication. Former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage is said to have lost Sh200,000.

Legislators turned on Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti, who appeared before the committee yesterday, and accused him of failing to arrest the criminal they said was also sending them offensive messages and nude pictures.

Sirisia MP John Walukhe claimed a woman who kept sending photos of her private parts to male legislators remained free even after she was reported to police.

Kanduyi's Wafula Wamunyinyi said he reported a case of cyber bullying and gave details of the suspect but the police were yet to act.

The MPs said either the police were working with the criminals or lacked the capacity to deal with the crime.

But Mr Kinoti said investigations revealed most of the suspects were university students working for prominent people.

“You need to look at the calibre of lawyers who represent the youths when we arrest them and you will realise there are faceless forces behind these crimes,” he said.

He promised to enhance the prosecution of cyber bullies once the Cyber Crime Bill, currently in Parliament, was enacted, adding that they were also revamping the cyber-crime laboratory to boost investigations.

Safaricom acting CEO Joe Ogutu said: “When the DCI makes requests for purposes of investigations, we have promptly responded and provided information needed.”

Representatives from Airtel and Telkom said they were also keen to ensure that suspects were arrested.