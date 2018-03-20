Charcoal burning business ongoing at Kericho forest despite ban on logging

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 19:43, Updated March 20th 2018 at 19:51 GMT +3

Chocking smoke billows from tens of huge charcoal kilns at Government forest located at the boundary of Soget and Makutano location in Londiani in Kipkelion West constituency.

This is despite the fact that the Government suspended logging in all forests in the country for at least the next three months.

Furious members of the Ogiek community who depend on the forest for their beekeeping business stormed the area where they called on Environment Cabinet Secretary (CS) Keriako Tobiko to crack the whip on senior forest officers who are complicit in the charcoal business.

“We have been complaining for a long time over the forest encroachment but charcoal burning is going on unabated in the location where members of the Ogiek community have been conserving and have their beehives,” said the forest dwellers chairman Francis Maritim.

Ironically, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) rangers camp is located less than 500M from location of the heaps of the smoking charcoal kilns.

“The burning of charcoal is being carried out right under the noses of the Kenya Forest Service rangers which means that they are complicit in the illegal charcoal trade,” said Maritim.

The Ogiek petitioned the Jubilee Government taskforce on forestry management to visit the site to witness the destruction of the forest for themselves.

“Deputy President William Ruto declared a ban on harvesting of tress but in Kericho logging is going on in broad daylight yet when our women go to the forest to fetch twigs for firewood, Kenya Forest Service rangers chase them away and slash the ropes the womenfolk use to tie and carry the firewood,” said Maritim.

Sorget resident Geoffrey Korir lamented that 37 tree plantations had been left bare at Soget forest after timber merchants descended on it.

“What remains is a paltry 12 tree plantations of which we have gone to great pains to protect leading to the disbandment by former county ecosystem conservator Thomas Kiptoo of Sorget Community Forest and Protection Association (CFA),” he said.

Isaac Chege appealed to Tobiko to ensure that investigations are launched over senior forest officers in the county who had been transferred over the destruction of the forests.

“Such individuals deserve to be investigated and prosecuted for overseeing the destruction of the forests in the county. A warning should be served to those who were left behind that they should stick to their forest protection mandate and not to engage in farming activities and charcoal burning,” he said.

Kericho County assistant ecosystem conservator Boniface Mulwa told The Standard over the phone that the charcoal matter was weighty and couldn’t be discussed over the phone.

“The issue of charcoal burning is not something we can discus over the phone. We should meet in person and talk over it. Anyway, I will call you back,” he said before hanging up the phone.

Former county ecosystem conservator Thomas Kiptoo was transferred from the station and his replacement James Gitonga died due to health complications before he could settle in office.

