Dissolve KNH board for lapse, MPs say in report

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki accompanied by PS Tum Kiplagat and Kenyatta National Hospital Board of Directors Chairman Mark Bor when they appeared before the Senate Health Committee at Parliament on Friday 16/03/18 on the controversial operation at KNH. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Parliament has recommended the 11-member board at the troubled Kenyatta National Hospital Board be dissolved.

A report by the National Assembly Health Committee noted that the current KNH board has failed to carry out its mandate and should be replaced.

The committee says a new board should then vet KNH management with a view of placing the right staff with the right qualifications in top positions.

“There exists a culture of reaction and unresponsiveness rather than proactiveness, characterising the hospital,” reads the committee’s observation.

Currently, KNH is under Dr Thomas Mutie who is the acting chief executive officer after Lily Koros was sent on compulsory leave following the case where the wrong patient was made to undergo brain surgery. Koros is one of the 11-member board which is chaired by Mark Bor.

The committee, led by Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege, has further asked Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to take charge of security at KNH.

The Director of Criminal Investigation has also been asked to complete investigations into alleged rape cases at KNH and submit a report within 14 days.

