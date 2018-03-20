Mudavadi: We will defend Wetang’ula against Raila’s ODM

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 15:51, Updated March 20th 2018 at 16:14 GMT +3

Tough talk: ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi. [File,Standard]

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has called the ouster Moses Wetang’ula as Senate Minority Leader reprehensible and a tragic mischief.

“The latest manifestation was a move to embarrass Moses Wetang’ula by some people who have decided to dethrone him,” he said.

Mudavadi assured the Bungoma Senator of unwavering support and confidence in his leadership as opposed to the 19 ODM senators who unanimously voted him out.

The senators who attended Coalition’s Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday morning replaced Wetang'ula with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

In a statement to the press, Mudavadi also accused the Government of degenerating into syndicated looting of public resources, non-accountability, impunity, ethnic hegemony and arrogance of public affairs. He insisted his party was opposed to the merger with Jubilee Party and would remain in Opposition to fight for electoral justice, inclusivity, diversity and equity.

“We are concerned with continued impoverishment of our youth. The proposed national dialogue must address among other things the plight of our youth in the context in which corruption seems to be one of the attraction and benefits of the country,” he said.

“The Opposition cannot accept to go into a coalition or be part of a common government with Jubilee Party. The Opposition must accept to operate outside government especially when holding a dialogue on reforms,” he added.

Mudavadi maintained that ANC "would not be party to any designs which sabotage and maim the Constitution and the rule of law to meet interests of the few." That was a broadside aimed at Raila Odinga-Uhuru Kenyatta rapproachment,

The ANC leader had earlier dismissed the truce reached by President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga, terming it as a “conceited and selfish” agreement between two individuals.

He further sought to rest fears that NASA was on the verge of collapse, adding that the coalition’s fate cannot be determined by an individual.

On Thursday March 15, NASA minority Whip Sen. Mutula Kilonzo Jnr wrote to the Speaker of the Senate communicating a decision by ODM seeking to replace Senator Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-K) as the house's minority leader with Siaya Senator James Orengo of ODM.

Addressing Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka acknowledged receipt of the letter from Senator Kilonzo and found that Sen Wetangula had been validly removed from the office of The Senate Minority Leader.

The Speaker, however, noted that the ODM Parliamentary Group, an organ of the NASA Coalition, was an unknown entity to the Senate and that the requirements of Standing Order 20(5) had not been met accordingly.

So, according to the Speaker, the removal of Moses Wetang'ula as Senate Minority Leader, though valid, stood suspended and could not take effect.

Lusaka concluded that the NASA coalition had to elect a senator in the in the manner provided by Standing order 20(1) and provide minutes proving that this decision has been made in writing to his office by the Senate Minority Whip.

On the floor of the house, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo- Marakwet) asked Wetangu’la to defect to Jubilee where his debating skills would be appreciated.

“He can cross the floor as early as Tuesday next week, I will create a seat for him somewhere here.” Murkomen told Wetangu’la that there was no need to force himself on people who did not love him.



