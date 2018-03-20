Trump to unveil opioid plan seeking death penalty for drug dealers Previous Story
French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

By Reuters | Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 11:13, Updated March 20th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy

Paris, France: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said.

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nicolas Sarkozy
France
Corruption

