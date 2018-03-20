French ex-president Sarkozy in custody in campaign funding probe: source

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 11:13, Updated March 20th 2018 at 12:10 GMT +3

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy

Paris, France: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was in police custody on Tuesday morning, where he was to be questioned as part of an investigation into suspected irregularities over his election campaign financing, an official in the French judiciary said.

The probe related to alleged Libyan funding for Sarkozy’s 2007 campaign, Le Monde newspaper reported. A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be reached immediately for comment.

