Kalonzo, Musalia, Wetang'ula meet in Kitui

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 20th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

NASA leaders in Kitui West for the campaigns of Wiper’s Mrs Edith Nyenze. The leaders toured Kabati, Kathivo and Kakumuti shopping centres. (DENNIS KAVISU, STANDARD)

In summary Wiper leader drums up support for Nyenze's widow

Kalonzo, Wetang’ula and Mudavadi say they'll not be distracted by the recent meeting between Uhuru and Raila

Three National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principals yesterday declared that they would maintain their unity up to the 2022 General Election.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) said NASA was a coalition of the willing and any disgruntled ally was free to decamp.

ALSO READ: ODM distances itself from Ruto’s 2022 endorsement

The three resolved not to be distracted by the recent meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Kathivo and Kakumuti markets in Kitui County during campaign rallies for the party’s Kitui West by-election candidate Edith Nyenze, the widow of former MP Francis Nyenze, Kalonzo dispelled assertions by some leaders that NASA was on its deathbed.

He said their focus was on the bigger picture and that dialogue or no dialogue would not kill NASA or disfranchise their supporters.

”We want to confirm that I, Musalia and Wetang’ula will remain together and that we are not bothered about what happened recently. NASA unity is intact,” the Wiper leader said.

Kalonzo urged Kitui West residents to turn out in large numbers on March 26 to vote for Ms Nyenze.

He declared himself the glue holding NASA together, adding that he would strive to ensure that the Opposition alliance remained intact up to the next elections, when he will run for the presidency.

Mr Wetang’ula said NASA’s dream was in the minds of Kenyans and nothing would change it.

Mr Mudavadi cautioned against suffocating the Opposition by engaging in questionable deals with the Jubilee administration.

ALSO READ: NASA affiliate party accuses Raila of betrayal

“Let us be serious and firm on our agenda as NASA. Let us have whatever dialogue with whoever but let us not disintegrate our cause."

The principals said the alliance would continue to push its agenda for reforms in the country.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua said NASA was an outfit for the willing and urged Raila and his ODM allies to exit peacefully.

He accused ODM of belittling Kalonzo in the previous elections and urged for mutual respect between ODM and Wiper.

Other speakers included Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Gedion Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Ben Momanyi (Borabu) and a host of MCAs from Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties.