Miguna, TV anchor in Governor Sonko’s list of new deputy pick

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 19:43, Updated March 19th 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3

Governor Mike Sonko. [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has turned to social media as he intensifies the search for a new deputy governor.

Sonko on Sunday unveiled a list on his Facebook page and asked Nairobi residents to help him choose who they think is the best suited person to replace former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe.

ALSO READ: Residents stranded in city buildings

“Great people of Nairobi, some say politics is about numbers. This Facebook page of mine has over 1,3000,000 fans out of which 925,892 are from Nairobi. I believe it is you the great people and God who have the powers to nominate leaders. Can you help me: Whom do you think deserves to be my deputy governor?” Sonko wrote.

Igathe resigned from the position earlier this year, citing his inability to win Sonko’s trust in managing the capital city.

Topping Sonko’s list is Royal Media Services TV presenter Ann Kiguta; followed by lawyer Miguna Miguna; Nairobi County Education, Youth Affairs & Gender County Executive Committee Member Janet Ouko; businesswoman Agnes Kagure; former Starehe Member of Parliament Margaret Wanjiru; former Dagoretti North legislator Dennis Waweru; nominated senator Millicent Omanga; and businessman Muhoho Kenyatta.

Others are former deputy governor Polycarp Igathe; former Town Clerk John Gakuo; businessman Jimnah Mbaru; Karen Nyamu; former Kenya Tourism Board chairman Raymond Matiba; former presidential candidate James Ole Kiyapi; President Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant Jomo Gecaga; State House deputy chief of staff Njee Muturi; George Kariuki; Susan Matiba; Planning Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera; former Nairobi Women Representative Rachel Shebesh; East African Legislation Assembly Member Simon Mbugua; and Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris.

In another post yesterday, Sonko asked his fans not to worry about the list “because it will be revised several times and trimmed until we come up with a suitable candidate”.

“The list I posted should not shock you; it will be revised several times till we get one serious candidate,” read the post.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Sonko would name Agnes Kagure as his deputy. Kagure’s name features on the list Sonko posted on Sunday, but it does not come top.

The appointment of a deputy governor has been held back due to legal concerns on whether governors have powers to appoint a deputy in case one resigns or is deposed.

ALSO READ: Sonko blames Kidero for floods

But the Supreme Court, in a landmark advisory on March 9, cleared the way declaring that the position could be filled by the governor nominating his or her deputy.

The Supreme Court judges argued that the office cannot remain vacant until another election but could be filled through the governor nominating another person as the deputy to assume office. The court said that the two offices are inseparable.

The court said that the governor had 14 days to nominate a name, after which the County Assembly, would within 60 days vote to either reject or allow the individual to assume office.