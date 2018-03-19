Officials arrest former KNUN chair John Bii for suspected fraud

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 14:05, Updated March 19th 2018 at 14:25 GMT +3

Former KNUN National Chairman John Bii argues with a police officer when the two factual groups staged war of words at the railways club over the legality of nurses’ strike in 2017. [Photo by Wilberforce Okwiri/Standard]

Police have arrested former Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Chairman Joh Bii outside the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Bii was arrested mid-morning on Monday for allegedly defrauding the Union millions of cash.

We cannot, however, ascertain the exact amount he is accused of swindling the union of but we will be following up as the events unfold.

He is said to have diverted members’ contribution to a personal account.

The embattled unionist is not new to controversy. In early 2017, KNUN executive committee led by its Secretary General Seth Panyako had tried to fire John Bii from the union who they termed as an imposter.

That decision was however reversed by the Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge, Monica Mbaru, who ruled that it was illegal and contrary to court orders.

Mr Bii ceased to be the chairman of the nurses union in December 2016, according to Deputy Secretary General Morris Opetu.

The union has been bedeviled by infighting and differences among its officials for a while now.

More to follow.