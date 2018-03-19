Flood waters cut off section of Narok- Mai Mahiu road again

| Published Mon, March 19th 2018 at 09:01, Updated March 19th 2018 at 10:17 GMT +3

Five days after engineers from the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) restored the damaged part of the Mai Mahiu-Suswa road, it has caved in again.

Flood waters have cut a deep gulley on the section, paralysing transport.

“Heavy commercial vehicles are currently not able to cross the section,” KeNHA assistant communication director Charles Njogu said.

The authority says it has embarked on another emergency restoration operation that is expected to last four hours.

“Motorists are requested to bear with the situation, which is expected to necessitate traffic interruption as the Authority undertakes this exercise within the shortest time possible,” said Njogu.

KeNHA has said it might create a traffic diversion if the problem persists.

On March 14 when the Transport Ministry visited the scene, they blamed the damage of the key road on geology.

Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir hinted at a possible redesign of the road as it is prone to damage during rainy seasons.

Meanwhile, when the 4-metre-wide crevasse happened last week, motorists from Kisii, Bomet and Narok headed for Nairobi were advised to use the Kericho route; the same for those from Nairobi.

KeNHA has since filled the road and traffic along it restored.

“A contractor and a team of engineers have permanently been assigned to the site to monitor any developments that may occur as a result of the isostatic adjustment of the volcanic area, which is attributed to the fault line that has developed,” said KeNHA Assistant Communication Director Charles Njogu.