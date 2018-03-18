One dead in gas truck explosion Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Coast

Five arrested for spiking bar patrons’ drinks in Mtwapa

By Philip Mwakio | Published Sun, March 18th 2018 at 15:01, Updated March 18th 2018 at 15:12 GMT +3
The five suspects paraded at Mtwapa police station in Kilifi County. They are accused of drugging bar patrons before stealing from them. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Police in Kilifi County have arrested four women and a man suspected to be involved in spiking bar patrons’ drugs and stealing valuables and other personal effects from them.

The five who were paraded at the Mtwapa Police station today will appear in court tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Two killed in suspected revenge attack

Kilifi County DCIO, Mr Christopher Chesoli said yesterday that police had been tracking the group who have been carrying out their clandestine activities along the lower Coastal belt from South Coast in Diani, Mombasa and Mtwapa in Kilifi.

'' We caught up with them at a local guest house where three women were in one room and in the next room their male accomplice and another woman were holed up,'' Chesoli said.

He said that following a search, police recovered several smart phones, laptops and electronic gadgets all valued at over sh 1 million believed to have been stolen from drugged victims.

The public scrutinise some of the items recovered from the suspects at a guest house in Mtwapa. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

He said that already, 9 people have come forward to claim their lost items.

'' We have been receiving several complaints from bar patrons who claim they they have been robbed off their particulars by female patrons who befriend them as they enjoy their time out.

'' We received accurate intelligence and started tracking them down leading to the arrest,'' Chesoli said adding that the five will appear in court today.

The Police boss said that also recovered from them were suspected drugs and a powdery substance whihc they believe are using in spiking drinks of unsuspecting victims.

'' We are forwarding the powdery substance and drugs to the Government Chemist for analysis to ascertain what kind of drugs they are,'' he said.

ALSO READ: Gangsters spent two days inside city bank

Police gave the names of the five James Ngang'a Gachoka, Joyce Gituto Gichoa, Susan Gachuka, Pauline Wanjiru and Ann Wambui who hail from Nairobi and Thika areas respectively.

''We interrogated the five and they confessed to lacing clients' drinks with drugs before stealing from them,'' Chesoli said.

RELATED TOPICS:
mtwapa
kenyan bars
spiking drinks
crime

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Daring thugs break into Habib bank, eat before escaping with money

Daring thugs break into Habib bank, eat before escaping with money

Man’s body parts found dumped in Kisii town

Man’s body parts found dumped in Kisii town

Two thugs killed in botched robbery in Nairobi

Two thugs killed in botched robbery in Nairobi

Eldoret man sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to kill mother

Eldoret man sentenced to two years in prison for threatening to kill mother

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Coast

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited