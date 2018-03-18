Former President Moi returns home from medical trip

| Published Sun, March 18th 2018 at 09:34, Updated March 18th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3

Former President Daniel arap Moi (seated) and his entourage in Israel. His doctor has said they will continue to observing him.[File, Standard]

Former President Daniel Arap Moi returned home on Saturday March 17 evening after a successful medical trip in Israel.

The chartered plane carrying him and his entourage touched down at JKIA shortly after 8pm where after they proceeded to his Kabarnet Gardens home.

Moi’s physician Dr David Silverstein said he was given a clean bill of health and was in high spirit.

The former head of state,93, had on Sunday March 11 left for Israel for a scheduled medical check-up on his knee.

Moi was accompanied by his son and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and physician, was booked at Ichalov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel.

He underwent a series of checks on the discomforting knee hurt in July 30, 2006 when he was involved in a road accident.

Moi later visited historical sites in Jerusalem.

The former President, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and early 2003.

He has been out of the public limelight, his last public appearance being October 26, 2017 when he cast his vote at a polling station in Kabarak.

