Keep off Uhuru- Raila's camp tells Kalonzo, Mudavadi

| Published Sun, March 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 17th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

From left: ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, NASA leader Raila Odinga, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Sanate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen during the burial of mzee Willy Kaina Kilimo in Chebai village, Marakwet West Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County, Saturday. Kilimo is the father to ODM national treasurer Ogla Karani. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

In summary Orengo says NASA co-principals do not deserve to be included in the Uhuru-Raila pact

Orengo says three co-principals abandoned Raila on January 30 hence they should not demand to be included in talks

NASA leader Raila Odinga’s camp has warned three co-principals to forget about talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Siaya Senator James Orengo told NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula that the new found truce is an exclusive affair between the President and Raila.

ALSO READ: Why Raila could be replaced as NASA leader - Legislators

“Please, let no one try going in there. We want the two leaders to talk among themselves. We want to give them ample space without any interference,” Orengo said in reference to Kalonzo pleas to meet the Head of State.

This came as a section of MPs allied to Mudavadi were threatening to kick out Raila from the opposition coalition for abandoning the ship midway. They asked the three co-principals to identify a new leader and keep the opposition active.

At the burial of Mr Laban Ohito, an uncle to former Standard Digital editor David Ohito, the Siaya Senator said the three leaders deserted Raila at the hour of need on January 30th.

“If you know you were not in Uhuru Park, please don’t waste time demanding to be included in the talks,” said Orengo, at the burial attended by Raila.

Earlier in Elgeyo Marakwet, the senator revealed that Raila’s mock swearing in was meant to create room for dialogue.

He said the talks between the two were not about search for “small jobs” and inclusion of other people could complicate the agenda.

However, Raila kept off Orengo’s sentiments and instead rallied support for the talks terming them the bridge that will finally take Kenyans to Canaan.

Cannot collapse

ALSO READ: IFRS 9: The impact on banks, customers and the economy

“The trek to Canaan is still real. The dialogue with the President is like a bridge that will lead us there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kakamega meeting called to chart the way forward for the opposition, MPs Ayub Savula (Lugari), Omboko Milemba (Emuhaya) Alfred Agoi (Sabatia) and Ernest Kagesi (Vihiga) said NASA cannot collapse on the basis of one member pulling out.

They condemned ODM for attempting to oust Wetang’ula as Senate Minority Leader and for insulating the unity deal from the rest of the coalition.

“ODM should stop being greedy. They have joined the government and should stop taking positions meant for the Opposition. We need a vibrant opposition to offer checks and balances on the government,” said Mr Savula who is also ANC deputy party leader.

The MPs spoke as the aftershocks of Raila-Uhuru deal began to settle in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard.

Before he flew to Kisumu, the former Prime Minister was in Elgeyo Marakwet County to attend the burial of Willy Kaino Kilimo, father to ODM official Ogla Karani. Unlike in the past when his visits were dismissed as inconsequential Saturday’s event was different.

Present at the ceremony was area Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, one of DP’s allies who talked of a ‘through pass’ for Ruto in 2022 and Jubilee support for the Uhuru-Ruto deal.

ALSO READ: Wananchi Group and Eurobonde from the Standard Chartered Staff category win fully funded trip to home of Liverpool

Murkomen, who referred to Raila as ‘His Excellency’ gave the clearest indication that the political pact may have significantly moved the political tectonic plates and made Raila a high value catch in the 2022 political arithmetic.

“You did something that surprised everybody. You extended a hand and I want to assure you of 100 percent Senate support…Raila, you are more intelligent than those who fear that you want to trip the DP before 2022.

“Hakuna mtu anajua Ruto kuliko wewe na akitaka kusaidiwa kutoka mahali wewe ndio utaambia yeye ndio hiyo through pass na wewe ufike kwa goal. Inafaa upewe ofisi na ulipwe vizuri,” he said.

(You know Ruto more than anyone else, and if he wants a through pass, you are the one who will tell him, ‘here is the through pass, go and score.’ You must be given an office and be taken well care of,”).

And in a apparent reference to Wetangula’s threats to ODM leaders over the Senate leadership, the DP said: “We will not accept anybody that wants to take us back because of politics. I’m the Majority leader and if I tell my troops to go a certain way, they will go that way.”

Raila gave an account of what transpired between him and the president before the talks. “I asked Uhuru, ‘Do you believe and do you have the conviction that the country is greater than all of us?” he told the mourners.

[Stories by Olivia Odhiambo, Kepher Otieno, Silah Koskei, John Shilitsa and Jackline Inyanji]