Races signify villages in Nandi and Marakwet Next Story
Greenpark residents point fingers at road contractor Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

Lecturers argued that strike was legal, in line with Constitution

By Faith Karanja | Published Sat, March 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 19:21 GMT +3
Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU) Secretary-General Dr Charles Mukhwaya (centre) flanked by UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga (left)

The Employment and Labour Relations Court stopped the ongoing lecturers’ strike, terming it as illegal and unprotected.

“Universities Academic Staff Union should call off the strike and the employees to resume work on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 8.00 hours,” said Judge Onesmus Makau.

ALSO READ: Judiciary, like Executive and Parliament, must keep country safe

The judge directed Inter-Public Universities’ Councils Consultative Forum of Federation of Kenya Employers to present to the CS Labour her counter-proposal for the 2017-2021 CBA and serve Universities Academic Staff Union within 30 days from the date hereof for use in the conciliation process.

If the union complies with the orders her members shall not be victimised for participating in the strike.

“I find the strike not in compliance with the mandatory procedure provided for in the Labour Relations Act and Section 76(b) and 78(1) (e) of the Act”, the judge said.

Last week, the lectures argued that their strike was legal and in line with the Constitution. Public university VCs moved to court to overturn the strike, accusing dons of reneging on pay talks. But lecturers accused the VCs of failing to table a counteroffer to their 2017-21 CBA.

“We plead with the court not to give interim orders to stop the strike, as applicants are misleading the court,” they told Justice Makau.

The lecturers resumed a nationwide strike on March 1 over low pay, nearly three months after ending a similar protest. They have accused the Vice Chancellors’ Committee of sabotaging negotiations.

“Failure by the claimants to submit their counter proposal stalled negotiations. There was nothing to compare with the respondents’ proposal,” they said in their responses filed in court.

 

ALSO READ: Bill to alter election date tabled in Parliament

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Labour Court
Constitution
Employment

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

County fires 36 workers

County fires 36 workers

Devise ways to create jobs in a fast-evolving digital workplace

Devise ways to create jobs in a fast-evolving digital workplace

Over a million Kenyans risk losing their jobs to machines

Over a million Kenyans risk losing their jobs to machines

Why it is dangerous to be a young man and jobless in Kayole

Why it is dangerous to be a young man and jobless in Kayole

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited