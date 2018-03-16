Residents stranded in city buildings Next Story
Activist moves to court over creation of authority Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Sonko blames Kidero for floods

By Akello Odenyo | Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 09:30, Updated March 16th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3
Nairobi CBD floods

In summary

  • Sonko traces city flooding to former governor Kidero's reign

Governor Mike Sonko Thursday blamed city flooding on his predecessor Dr Evans Kidero. 

Sonko, who has faced criticism from residents who accuse him of making false promises on social media, shifted the blame to the previous administration, which he accused of squandering cash meant for clearing the drainage system.

ALSO READ: Business comes to a standstill as Nairobi is flooded

The governor said Dr Kidero’s administration had misused Sh10 billion the county had set aside for unclogging and repairing the drainage.

“I am shocked that some Sh10 billion set aside by the previous administration for unblocking the drainage systems ended up in the pockets of some unscrupulous characters,” he said.

The governor promised to recover the money. Nairobi, like many parts of the country, has experienced heavy flooding as heavy rains pounded the city this week.

RELATED TOPICS:
nairobi governor mike sonko
evans kidero
Nairobi Rains
Nairobi floods

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Business comes to a standstill as Nairobi is flooded

Business comes to a standstill as Nairobi is flooded

Sonko fights revival of suit against poll victory

Sonko fights revival of suit against poll victory

Probe on Sh48 million beautification of city for visit of Obama, Pope

Probe on Sh48 million beautification of city for visit of Obama, Pope

County to slash its levies in new plan

County to slash its levies in new plan

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited