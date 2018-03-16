Sonko blames Kidero for floods

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 09:30, Updated March 16th 2018 at 09:43 GMT +3

Nairobi CBD floods

In summary Sonko traces city flooding to former governor Kidero's reign

Governor Mike Sonko Thursday blamed city flooding on his predecessor Dr Evans Kidero.

Sonko, who has faced criticism from residents who accuse him of making false promises on social media, shifted the blame to the previous administration, which he accused of squandering cash meant for clearing the drainage system.

ALSO READ: Business comes to a standstill as Nairobi is flooded

The governor said Dr Kidero’s administration had misused Sh10 billion the county had set aside for unclogging and repairing the drainage.

“I am shocked that some Sh10 billion set aside by the previous administration for unblocking the drainage systems ended up in the pockets of some unscrupulous characters,” he said.

The governor promised to recover the money. Nairobi, like many parts of the country, has experienced heavy flooding as heavy rains pounded the city this week.