State: We have zero intention of withdrawing criminal charges against Wanjigi

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 00:10 GMT +3

Irene Wanjigi (left) Jimmy Wanjigi (centre) and Siaya senator James Orengo addressing the press at Jimmy Wanjigis home in Muthaiga on 18/10/17. [Photo by Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

The State has no intention of withdrawing criminal charges against businessman Jimi Wanjigi, the prosecution said yesterday.

When the matter came up for mention before a Nyeri court, Senior Counsel Wesley Nyamache said he was not privy to any information suggesting that four criminal cases would be withdrawn.

He was replying to Wanjigi's lawyer, Kiogora Mugambi, who had told the court he had instructions that all cases facing his clients and his associates would be withdrawn.

“I came with the expectation that all charges relating to criminal proceeding against the businessman, his family, and those charged with him had been dropped,” Mugambi stated.

Nyamache told Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo that the State was ready to proceed with the three cases lined up for mention yesterday.

“The Director Public Prosecutions in Nyeri has yet to receive any instructions on withdrawal of the cases,” Nyamache explained.

He said the prosecution and a team of officers from DCI were ready to verify Maina Wanjigi's medical records and confirm the outcome of the stay orders issued by the High Court in Nairobi.

The magistrate, however, turned down the request to verify the medical reports.

Jimi Wanjigi was supposed to appear in court on March 1 to answer to 11 counts of being in possession of firearms without a certificate, but the High Court issued temporary orders suspending criminal proceedings against him.

His father, Maina Wanjigi, was also supposed to appear in Nyeri court on March 5 to face charges of failing to keep his weapon safe.

Also facing charges is Wanjigi's body guard and one of his close associates.

Wanjigi Senior has been a licensed gun holder for more than 50 years.

The weapon was among those that were seized from his son's house in Muthaiga last year.

Both cases will be mentioned on April 12.

Mugambi also asked the court to defer plea taking of a case in which Wanjigi's bodyguard, Boniface Mwaura, was to answer charges of failing to keep his gun in safe custody.

Mr Mwaura is expected to take a plea on March 20.

Last week, the High Court in Nairobi stopped the prosecution of lawyer Memba Muriuki, who had been accused of selling prohibited firearms to Wanjigi.