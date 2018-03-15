Two family members die after driver loses control of vehicle along Kisii- Kilgoris road

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 20:18, Updated March 15th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

The wreckage of the vehicle that was involved in a road accident along Kisii- Kilgoris road on Thursday evening. [Photo by Eric Abuga/Standard]

Two family members have been confirmed dead in a road accident along the Kisii- Kilgoris road.

The Thursday evening accident involved a probox that was part of a funeral convoy headed to Nyangusu in Kisii County.

Three other passengers in the vehicle were critically injured and rushed to Akemo Hospital in Kilgoris.

Area OCPD Isaac Thuranira confirmed the incident saying that the driver lost control of the vehicle before it landed into a ditch killing the two on the spot.

"Drivers should be cautioned against speeding and always take caution during this rainy season," said Thuranira.

This is the second accident involving a probox to occur in Kisii County with several deaths being reported.

Last month another probox lost control along the Keroka- Masimba road in Kisii killing seven people.

For the past one month, traffic police officers have remained strict along the roads impounding all probox vehicles operating as matatus.