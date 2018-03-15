Nairobi floods: Heavy rains wreak havoc in city (Photos)

Motorist and pedestrians in Nairobi woke up to yet another nightmare, floodwaters as a result of heavy rains pounding the region.
Traffic has been disrupted on several major roads following the heavy downpour, among them Magadi, Limuru roads, Temple Road, Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, Ronald Ngala, Haile Selassie, Kenyatta Avenue and Kimathi Street which have been rendered impassable.
Nairobi Traffic boss Joshua Omukata has urged motorists to be patient and cautious during this rainy season.
The Kenya Meteorological Department said the heavy rains pounding most parts of Kenya are likely to continue.
The department on Friday (March 9, 2018) issued an alert of impeding heavy downpour with possible overwhelming effects in many parts of the country beginning this week.
According to the meteorological department, the heavy rains that started on March 12 will pound several parts of Kenya including Mt Kenya, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Migori, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru and Kwale region.