Police summon writer for exposing airport insecurity

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 08:05, Updated March 15th 2018 at 11:07 GMT +3

A Kenya Airways plane lands at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport: Police have summoned a Standard journalist who exposed a security lapse at the airport. [Wilberforce Okwiri/ Standard]

Police orders directing the journalist who exposed a security lapse at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to record a statement have sparked outrage.

Standard Group journalist Vincent Achuka was ordered to record a statement on his investigative story published the Sunday Standard two weeks ago that exposed the controversial awarding of a cargo slot and access to the air-side that compromised airport security.

The summons was issued on Tuesday through the Standard Group’s legal office. Mr Achuka was ordered to record a statement on how he accessed the air-side. He is also required to show how he acquired the information, which media stakeholders have described as intimidation.

“Information in our possession shows that one of your staff by the name Vincent Achuka was facilitated to access an airport facility by security officials of Kenya Airways without getting security permits,” reads the summons.

Standard lawyers

Standard Group, through its lawyers, has responded to the police saying the journalist will not show up before JKIA police boss Abednego Sila at 10am tomorrow as instructed.

“It is puzzling that rather than appreciate the coverage that exposed potential weaknesses and facilitated improvement of systems at the airport, the authorities appear hell-bent on pursuing an innocent reporter going about his work. Besides, the summons violate constitutional principles on media freedom among other laws,” Standard Weekend Editions Managing Editor John Bundotich says.

The Media Council of Kenya condemned the summons, terming them harassment of journalists in the course of their duties

The council's Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo advised the police to table any alleged misconduct with the council for resolution as mandated by law.

“It is disheartening that the police continue to threaten the independence of journalists under the guise of airport security,” said Mr Omwoyo.

“The protection of journalists on duty, and more so their sources, are paramount and we therefore condemn the summons and call on the police to withdraw them immediately,” he said.

The Kenya Union of Journalists called for an end to what it said was intimidation of journalists.

Secretary General Erick Oduor said Achuka demonstrated bravery by investigating security lapses at the airport after getting information from sources and going ahead to verify it.

“Reading the police orders to record a statement, Mr Achuka’s alleged offence is demonstration that East Africa’s biggest and busiest airport might be in the hands of incompetent people,” said Mr Oduor.

“We wish to advise Kenya Airports Authority, who are the main complainants in this matter, to demand accountability from the officers charged with responsibility of securing our airports and licensing users instead of training their guns on messengers,” he said.

“It is unrealistic for any parastatal or police officer to believe that summoning journalists to record statements will restore order at JKIA cargo terminal.”

