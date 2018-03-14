13-year-old boy commits suicide over Sh100

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 14:31, Updated March 14th 2018 at 15:57 GMT +3

Residents of Michatha Village in Molo view the body of the minor. [Kennedy Gachuhi, Standard]

A 13-year-old boy from Michatha Village in Molo, Nakuru County committed suicide after spending Sh100 which he had snatched from his younger sister who had been sent to a nearby shop by her father.

Nehemiah Muluka, a class six pupil at Sulgwita Primary School is said to have been directed by his teacher to report to school on Monday in the company of his parent to sort out issues about his birth certificate.

Daniel Majimbo, the minor's father, told the Standard his son went missing after he questioned him over the incident causing panic.

“My son’s birth certificate had some issues with names. He was instructed that I accompany him to school to shed light on the matter but he went missing,” said Mr Majimbo.

Mr Majimbo said he sent his daughter, a class one pupil, to a local shop for snacks on Sunday morning when Muluka accosted her, snatched the money and took off.

“I gave my daughter Sh100 before going to church for their snacks but Muluka took the money from her. I only got reports of his actions in the evening but he didn’t turn up in the evening,” said Mr Majimbo.

The father of four continued with his frantic search on Monday and the better part of Tuesday without success.

On Tuesday afternoon, her daughter who was alone at home raised alarm to the villagers after she found her brother's body dangling from the roof.

“The young girl came to my house crying. She told me what had happened but I couldn’t believe it. In the company of other neighbours, we rushed to the house and found him already dead. He hanged himself using a bed sheet,” said Ruth Watiri, a neighbour.

Confirming the incident, area chief Jackson Njoroge said they also found a suicide note on one of the tables in the living room where the minor had committed suicide.

“We found a poorly written suicide note in the house stating how he loved his siblings. He named a few friends who were to attend his burial and have chapati. He did not give a reason why he decided to take his life,” said Chief Njoroge.

It is suspected that the boy had used the money at a local video show joint and gambled at slot machines which are common in the area, a habit his father revealed he had cautioned him against severally.

“I have been trying to talk to him against visiting these entertainment joints and gambling but my advice fell on deaf ears. He must have spent the money there and feared to come back home,” said Mr Majimbo.

Molo OCPD Daniel Kamanza who arrived at the scene with police officers to collect the body gave a stern warning to those running the entertainment joints and slot machines against allowing children under the age of 18 to their premises.

“I urge the business people not to entertain minors in these joints. It is criminal on their part and on the side of the minors. We shall investigate the matter and any joint entertaining minors in them shall be closed down and operators prosecuted,” said Kamanza.

The body was taken to Molo Sub County mortuary.

