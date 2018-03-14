166 MPs sign motion to impeach Health CS Kariuki

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 14th 2018 at 00:36 GMT +3

Health CS Sicily Kariuki addresses a press conference in Nairobi on March 8, alongside Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board Chairperson Prof George Magoha (right) and other ministry officials [Photo by David Njaaga/Standard]

At least 166 MPs have reportedly signed a petition to impeach Health CS Sicily Kariuki over suspension of Kenyatta National Hospital boss Lily Koros.

The Constitution requires at least a third (116) of the 349 members to sign an impeachment motion to meet the threshold.

MPs who are behind the push to oust the CS over claims of abuse of office have also demanded that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi disqualifies himself from the matter.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem claimed Muturi had vested interests in the matter since he hails from the same region as the CS.

Compulsory leave

“It is our feeling that the hands of the Speaker will be tied in this issue since he comes from the same county as the CS. He should disqualify himself and let someone else handle it,” said Mr Serem, who is spearheading Kariuki's impeachment following her decision to send Dr Koros on compulsory leave after a surgery mix-up.

Koros was kicked out after surgeons at the hospital operated on the wrong patient. The surgeons only came to realise their mistake when they found the patient did not need surgery after opening his head.

Serem said the motion, signed by MPs from both sides, would be presented in the House this week. "We have support from across the board. MPs from Mt Kenya are also supporting the motion," he said.