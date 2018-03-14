PLO to lead team auditing Nairobi debts Next Story
Police looking for gang which attacked matatu in Lucky Summer

By Akello Odenyo | Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 13th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3
Police are looking for a bus driver and his conductor for questioning over an early morning attack by a gang in Lucky Summer that left dozens injured.

The LBT Sacco matatu driver and tout fled after the alarm was raised.

The gang said to have been armed with guns and knives boarded a 33-seater matatu ferrying people to town and sat in strategic positions before the raid.

Witnesses said the gang of about five took charge immediately the bus started moving and demanded valuables from the passengers.

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

