Former Education Assistant Minister and Senior Presidential Advisor Dr Kilemi Mwiria backs Uhuru-Raila peace initiative

Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 21:50

H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta - Media Event With Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga

Dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was long overdue, former Education Assistant Minister Dr Kilemi Mwiria has said.

The former Senior Presidential Advisor said this is exactly what the lobby group Friends of Uhuru Kenyatta Caucus advocated all along last year.

And he has gone ahead to ask Kenyans to give the two leaders maximum support toward the unity efforts.

"Kenyans, rally behind our two leaders to ensure concrete and correctional reforms of the Constitution happen immediately. This is the best legacy by our seniors, the best benefit to our citizenry," he said in a statement.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Dr Kilemi Mwiria

He thanked members of our group who include Hon Kabando wa Kabando, Hon Sen Sammy Leshore, Hon Hassan Noor, Hon Peter Mositet, Hon William Kabogo, Hon Ndung'u Gethenji and others for continued efforts.

"Our caucus remains proactive, hawkeyed to initiate and support activities that will ensure speedy resolution of prevalent questions," he said.

Hon. Mwiria joins a large number of leaders across the country who have been drumming support and giving a nod to the game changer truce between Mr. Uhuru and Mr. Odinga last Friday.

During the surprise joint press conference at Harambee House, the two leaders promised to bury the hatchet and move forward together with the aim of healing and uniting the nation.