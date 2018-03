| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 15:16, Updated March 13th 2018 at 15:40 GMT +3

Noordin Mohamed Haji. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Noordin Mohamed Haji as Keriako Tobiko’s successor.

At least 10 candidates were interviewed for the position by a panel chaired by University of Nairobi’s law lecturer Elizabeth Muli.

Noordin, if vetted and approved by the National Assembly, will take charge of the Office of Public Prosecution previously held by Tobiko who was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Environment.

More to follow.