10-year-old girl killed, body parts chopped off

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 12th 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A 10-year-old girl who went missing in Mukhonje village, Shinyalu sub-county, a week ago has been found dead and some body parts missing.

The girl’s leg, hand, private parts and head had been chopped off. Villagers stumbled on the body while heading to church on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Woman kills co-wife’s children

Timothy Shibichi, a resident, said they were shocked to find the child's mutilated body.

Regional Police Commander Julius Kitili said the police were still investigating the motive for the killing.

Nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga, who visited the scene, called on the police to speed up investigations.

Following the incident, residents now want security in the area beefed up.