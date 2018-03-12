Two students hospitalised after fire in Kangemi High School

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 15:03, Updated March 12th 2018 at 15:10 GMT +3

The two students are reported to be in stable condition [Courtesy]

Two students at Kangemi High School in Nairobi are in hospital following a fire incident at their school Sunday night.

More than 12 other students were slightly injured in the fire that destroyed a dormitory at the school.

Police and the school said the students are in stable condition and that most of them inhaled fumes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but investigations have been launched so far, Dagorreti head of DCI Francis Wanjau said.

“Most of the victims inhaled fumes as they fought the fire. We are yet to know what caused the fire,” he said.

The fire destroyed one of the dormitories there accommodating more than 100 students as it raged fast before it was contained by the students and a fire engine that rushed there. The fire also burnt down students’ valuables. The affected students are being accommodated in different dormitories.

Meanwhile, a mason was killed after a stone hit him on the head at a construction site in Kileleshwa area, Nairobi.

The mason was on sixth floor of the building when the stone fell from 12th floor hitting him.

Nairobi police boss Joseph Oletito said they are investigating the incident with an aim of establishing if the workers had protective gear as per the law.

The body was moved to the mortuary. And police are investigating the discovery of a body at the Riverbank are in the city. The body had deep cuts in the head when it was discovered and moved to the mortuary.

