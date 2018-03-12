Police officers protest pay cut Next Story
Former President Moi flies to Israel for knee check-up

By Kiprotich Chepkoit | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 22:15 GMT +3

Former President Daniel arap Moi left for Israel on Sunday  for a medical check-up.

Moi, 93, according to a statement released by his office, has been booked in a hospital in Tel Aviv.

ALSO READ: Retired Presidents Moi and Kibaki were to sit in senate

“The doctors of the former president have booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee which has been a source of discomfort to him,” read a statement from his office.

The former president, who left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 5am, was accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein, and his son, Senator Gideon Moi.

Moi, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and 2002 and has enjoyed good health since leaving office.

However, on January 27, 2017, he underwent a minor surgery on his knee at Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

The knee problem begun on July 30, 2006 after an accident involving his vehicle and a Nissan pick-up at Rukuma View Point in Limuru.

Moi was travelling to his Kabarak home from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

