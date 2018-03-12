Ruto tells Opposition to ditch hardliner stance

| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

Deputy President William Ruto. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Deputy President on Sunday asked Opposition leaders not to take hardline positions against their leader Raila Odinga.

William Ruto said last Friday’s meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila should not be criticised as it was for the common good of the country.

He asked Raila’s National Super Alliance co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to play a leading role in the country’s unity and the transformation agenda.

“I want to tell those who are yet to join us to come so we can take this country forward,” Mr Ruto said.

He said Jubilee Party had been keen on uniting Kenyans, a crusade that began in 2013, when he joined forces with Uhuru.

Speaking at Njoro African Inland Church (AIC) in Nakuru County, Ruto said the journey to unite Kenyans had been boosted by Friday’s meeting.

“The journey to unite Kenyans began in Nakuru with President Kenyatta and myself in 2013. What happened on Friday was a culmination of that effort to bring Kenyans together.”

Earlier, Ruto had opened the Njoro Constituency Development Fund and Officer Commanding Police Division offices in Njoro town.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee administration was ready to work with all leaders with the aim of transforming the country.

