30 years in jail for man who defiled step daughter

By Julius Chepkwony | Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 20:40 GMT +3

A man accused of defiling his stepdaughter has been sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Zadock Oukure Airu was found guilty of defiling the 15-year-old girl on April 22 and 29, 2017, at Posho Mill in Nakuru.

The minor testified in court that as soon as her mother died on April 22, 2017, Airu went to her room and threatened to kill her if she failed to cooperate.

The court heard on April 29, 2017, while people were making arrangements for the burial of the girl's mother, the man sneaked into her room and defiled her again.

Making arrangements

Airu was granted 14 days to appeal against the sentence.

In another case, a 76-year-old man was found guilty of attempting to defile his granddaughter.

Kipngeno arap Bor, from Endao in Rongai sub-county, was found guilty by a Nakuru court.

Bor had been charged with attempting to defile the 11-year-old girl on September 24, 2017 at Endao area in Rongai.

He also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act by touching the girl's private parts.

