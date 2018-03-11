Just what’s in a title? The debate rages

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

On Friday afternoon, Kenyans watched a new dawn unfold as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga addressed the nation to declare their decision to work together. In a widely circulated document titled: “Building bridges to a new Kenyan nation,” the two leaders seemed to have thought out every word penned to indicate a new journey they plan to embark on.

What was more catching in the statement, other than their work formula, was the use of “His Excellency” in reference to Raila. Social media erupted as soon as the document landed in public domain.

“Why is Raila being called His Excellency? Is this indication of the possibility of a power-sharing deal? Do we have two recognised presidents?” became the general tone of questions that filled the Internet.

Raila had been referred to as “His Excellency” not once, but 15 times in the eight-paged document; the same number of times Uhuru had been referred by the same title. The questions and speculations brought forth the subject of titles, and how the fight for recognition has always dominated the political scene.

For Raila, it has been a long time coming. His fight to get the ‘Excellency’ title peaked when he struck a power-sharing deal with former President Mwai Kibaki and was made Prime Minister.

Contrary to what most people expected, Raila was ascribed the title ‘Right Honourable,’ and not ‘His Excellency’. Confusion reigned. Especially when issues on pecking order were raised.

“I as PM would be number three, with the title ‘The Right Honourable’. My coalition partners were apparently determined to cut me down to size at every turn, but I considered the fact that they felt compelled to do this showed their fear of the Accord and of the equal partnership between Kibaki and myself under the Grand Coalition Government,” Raila said in his autobiography ‘The Flame of freedom’, where he narrated the power struggles that defined the grand coalition.

The question of who is more senior between the Prime Minister and the then Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka often caused a clash, especially when Kalonzo was referred to as “His Excellency” while Raila maintained the ‘Right Honourable’ tag. There were awkward moments during events when controllers of protocol had to consult heavily on who to invite first.

The fight for titles is not unique to Raila. Three years ago, Eldas MP Adan Keynan sponsored the Order of Precedence Bill to stipulate how governors, MPs and MCAs were to be referred to while on official duty.

The Bill was tabled on claims that some enthusiastic leaders were using their titles to overstep and misuse resources. Before then, there had been undertones of dismay at how some MCAs and government officials were insisting that they have to be referred to as “Your Excellency”. Some had even gone the extra mile to print cards and put their names on the door, indicating they were ‘excellencies”. Emotions flared when signs that governors could be stripped of the ‘excellency” title started seeping through the many arguments MPs put through.

The then Magarini MP Harrison Kombe protested the decision to place MPs and governors at the same level in order of precedence, saying it would bring a superiority problem.

Even though the Bill was not made into law, the conversation on protocol dominated public discourse.

The fight is not a reserve for politicians. A few years ago, an officer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department landed in trouble after addressing a judge as “Your Honour” and not “My Lord.”

The late Justice Onesmus Mutungi quickly reminded Mr Nicholas Sore to refer to him as “My Lord” and not “Your Honour”.