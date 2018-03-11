River Daua bursts banks in Mandera, destroys crops under irrigation

| Published Sun, March 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 10th 2018 at 20:34 GMT +3

Commuters wade through flooded Ginyang River in Chemolingot, Baringo County on 08-05-2016 following a heavy down pour that swept away the bridge that Connect Chemolingot and Nginyang, two people have lost their life in Baringo following the floods [PHOTO:BONIFACE THUKU]

Parts of Mandera County could soon face food shortage after more than 1,000 acres of food crops under irrigation were destroyed by flooding.

County officials said on Thursday a flood assessment report conducted by the county government found that about 1,400 acres of food crops were destroyed after flooded River Daua recently burst its banks.

ALSO READ: Granny killed as wall collapses in Bondo

The flooding has affected farmers in riverine areas of Rhamu, Shantoley, Girissa, Kalicha and Rhamu Dimtu who grow maize, cowpeas, onions, kales, tomatoes, watermelon, citrus fruits, pawpaw and bananas.

Mandera County Agriculture and Livestock executive Johora Mohamed led a team of county officials to assess the damage.

"The expected yields from the farms were affected severely and will result in food insecurity, and force residents to depend on relief food," the report warned.