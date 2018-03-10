Supreme Court allows county governors to nominate new deputies Previous Story
Building collapses in Kariobangi South estate, families evacuated

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 10:36, Updated March 10th 2018 at 13:43 GMT +3

Tens of families have been left homeless and properties of unknown value destroyed after a four-storey building collapsed on Saturday in Kariobangi South estate.

A joint rescue effort by Nairobi county officials and Red Cross emergency response managed to evacuate all the tenants from the building before it crumbled.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko visited the scene of the collapsed 35-room block and thanked the disaster response team for acting quick.

“We have managed to rescue all the tenants. No casualties, thanks to Almighty God,” he said.

According to the tenants, the warning bells started ringing late Friday at 10pm when cracks started to appear on the walls.

They evacuated the building before it finally came down on Saturday 2.30am.

More to follow.

