U.S. judge questions whether Trump can block Twitter users Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » World

Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix to produce series

By Reuters | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 10:59, Updated March 9th 2018 at 11:10 GMT +3
Former US President Barack Obama.

In summary

  • Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix Inc to produce a series of high-profile shows.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in advanced talks with Netflix Inc to produce a series of high-profile shows, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the terms of a proposed deal, Netflix will pay Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for exclusive content on the video streaming service, NYT said.

ALSO READ: Twenty U.S. states sue federal government seeking end to Obamacare

The company declined to comment on the report.

Obama will not use his Netflix shows to respond to President Donald Trump or conservative critics, and has instead talked about producing shows highlighting inspirational stories, the newspaper said.

The financial terms of the deal are not known yet, the daily said.

In addition to Netflix, executives from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc have also expressed interest in talking to Obama about content deals, according to NYT.

Last year, Penguin Random House landed a deal to publish two books by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with one volume to be written by each.

The deal followed a heated auction for global rights to the two books with bidding that reached more than $60 million, a record sum for U.S. presidential memoirs, the Financial Times had reported last year.

RELATED TOPICS:
Netflix
Michelle Obama
Barack Obama

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Politics and tears: Why politicians cry in public

Politics and tears: Why politicians cry in public

Trump sinks as Obama soars one year later

Trump sinks as Obama soars one year later

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

World

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited